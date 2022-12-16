Share:

LAHORE -As the first 18 holes in the four-round 49th Pakistan Open Golf Championship carrying prize money of Rs 8 million, concluded on Thursday evening, the front runners were three golf professionals Young Muhammad Alam of PAF Skyview, Hamza Taimur Amin of Islamabad and Anser Mehmood of Margalla Greens Golf Club. At Lahore Garrison Greens 18 holes Golf Course, Alam played gross 68, four under par, as did Hamza Amin and similar was the score achieved by Anser Mehmood. Alam’s hole by hole performance was an eagle on the 9th hole, birdies on holes 1, 3, 7, 11 and 14, regulation pars on eleven holes and in between encountered a tragic ending on the par -3, 6th hole which was vexing for him, though he composed himself to forgive and forget that messy moment. Analysis of Hamza’s round was birdies on holes 1,3,5,7,9,15,17and18 (eight in all), regulation pars on six holes and bogies were encountered on holes 2, 10 and a double bogie on the 8th hole. Flow of Anser’s game was six birdies, ten pars and two bogies on holes 11 and 13. These star performers of the first round seek more honors in the rounds to come.