On Wednesday, the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice approved an amendment to the Constitution to give women equal representation in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). This of course is not a drastic measure per se, but still, a very important one given Pakistan’s context and it only further underscores how much more we need to do in terms of giving women equal opportunities and representation.

Following this development, at least two of the four ECP members will be female. According to reports, the original proposal was to increase the strength of the existing ECP from four to eight, with equal representation of men and women. However, through a majority vote, it was decided that the total number of members should remain four while ensuring parity.

Going forward, each province will now nominate alternately a man and a woman member so that equal representation is ensured at all times. It is good to see the ECP rectify this imbalance of power and the Senate committee chairman is right in stating that there should be equal representation of women ultimately in all sectors of life.

The hope is that other institutions also follow suit because the argument that there is not sufficient expertise does not really hold. There are competent women in every profession in Pakistan. It is about offering a platform and giving them equal opportunities by removing the hurdles that women face. Not only is this a right that they are entitled to, but greater inclusion of women is also critical for us to raise the country’s ceiling for development and progress. This is just one small step in what is a very long road toward equal representation of women in all spheres of life.