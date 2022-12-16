Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minis­ter for Interior Rana Sana Ul­lah on Thursday said that Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was “planning to attack the coun­try’s parliamentary system of democracy under his for­eign agenda to ensure his re­turn to power”. “Imran Khan attacked the federal capital with armed groups in a bid to blackmail the government, but he miserably failed to im­plement his nefarious po­litical agenda and now he is bent on attacking the parlia­mentary system of democra­cy in Pakistan,” he said in a news statement. The minis­ter said Imran Khan wanted to achieve his “ulterior mo­tives” and implement his “for­eign agenda” by “attacking” the democracy which had no legal and constitutional justi­fication. “If we let the attack on the democracy succeed once, it will be repeated again and again,” he added. He said the parliamentary democra­cy, national and provincial as­semblies and the Constitution of 1973 were part of the sys­tem on which Pakistan’s sta­bility relied.