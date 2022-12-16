Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Pub­lic Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said Imran Niazi and his party wasted the nation’s time and tried to de­grade the prestige of Pakistan as they did nothing during the PTI’s tenure except levelling false accu­sations against political opponents. He expressed these views while addressing the workers conven­tion of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at Shah Pur. Muqam welcomed thousands of people into PML-N at the convention and assured them that the party would play an active role in the de­velopment of their region. He said he would leave no stone unturned in the service of the nation and would try to fulfil the expectations of the people. The adviser, while commenting on the ongoing situation in the country, said the incompetent rul­ers imposed on the province for nine years and on the federal government for four years had nothing on their credit except for lies, hypocrisy, corrup­tion and looting. He said they are thankful to Allah that national as well as international courts have declared the leadership of PML-N as “Saadiq and Ameen”. He further said that Imran tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan around the globe and have Pakistanis branded as thieves. He said the major newspaper from London i.e. Daily Mail apologized to Shahbaz Sharif, which is a source of pride for the entire nation. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had no funds to pay off the salaries of government employees, yet the resources of the province were squandered on a useless long march. Imran and his party would be held accountable for this abuse of resources, Muqam added.