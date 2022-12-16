Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday said the law allowing extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) must be abolished.

At a meeting with columnists and analysts, he said those thinking assemblies would not be dissolved must wait for his tomorrow’s speech adding there was no rift between Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the PTI over the matter.

He said former COAS Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa mocked the country by giving NRO-II [to the PDM] adding the PTI would not hold talks with the looters of billions of rupees. “Negotiations could be held on the date of fresh elections”, he said.

He said he was expecting the new army leadership to stay ‘neutral’ adding that institution could deliver only while staying in the ambit of law. “I do not hold personal grudge against anyone, instead I am concerned about people”, he added.

Talking about the date of dissolution of assemblies, he said the assemblies would be dissolved in December adding there was no way to country’s prosperity other than fresh elections.

Earlier, the PTI chief said people were fleeing the country in sheer frustration over what had happened in the past seven months.

The former premier emphasised the importance of the rule of law in his address which he delivered via video link. He said rule of law was a topic that required discussion and attention. "It is absolutely necessary for the country to come out of this catastrophic situation," he said. He bemoaned that the country was lurching towards a quagmire.

Mr Khan took a swipe at the coalition government, claiming that no precedent for the looters being installed as the nation s rulers existed in Western democracies or that such a thing was unthinkable. He said that as soon as they assumed office, the rulers took the step to absolve themselves of corruption. Speaking about the NAB cases, Mr Khan asserted that retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was taking decisions in the cases brought up by the NAB against the current rulers.

When criticising his successor Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan claimed that although the corruption case against Shehbaz Sharif was conclusively proved, no one heard about it. He criticised the PML-N top brass, saying the "worst criminals are currently deciding the fate of the country".

Mr Khan spoke about the bleak future of farmers and traders.

PML-Q begins political bargaining with Imran Khan ahead of assemblies dissolution

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has demanded seat adjustment in more than two dozen constituencies with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Sources said PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, tabled the demand at a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Thursday as the deadline for announcing the date for disbanding the assemblies is nearing. Moonis Elahi told the PTI chief that the PML-Q sought a share of 25 general seats in Punjab in the upcoming general election. He asserted that an agreement should be finalised before the dissolution of assemblies.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi held a meeting with the Punjab chief minister on Thursday, where the latter stressed seat adjustments before assemblies’ dissolution.

Earlier this week, Mr Khan said he would announce a final date about dissolution of the assemblies on Dec 17 as he aimed at putting pressure on the coalition government in the Centre to call early elections in the country.