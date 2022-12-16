Share:

PESHAWAR - Ad­viser to the Prime Min­ister on Political and Public Affairs, Nation­al Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said Im­ran Khan and his party wasted the nation’s time and tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan as they did nothing during the PTI’s tenure except levelling false accusa­tions against political op­ponents.

He expressed these views while address­ing the workers conven­tion of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at Shah Pur.

Muqam welcomed thousands of people into PML-N at the convention and assured them that the party would play an active role in the devel­opment of their region.

He said he would leave no stone unturned in the service of the nation and would try to fulfil the ex­pectations of the people.

The adviser, while commenting on the on­going situation in the country, said the incom­petent rulers imposed on the KP province for nine years and on the federal government for four years had nothing on their credit except for lies, hypocrisy, corrup­tion and looting.