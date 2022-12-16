PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said Imran Khan and his party wasted the nation’s time and tried to degrade the prestige of Pakistan as they did nothing during the PTI’s tenure except levelling false accusations against political opponents.
He expressed these views while addressing the workers convention of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at Shah Pur.
Muqam welcomed thousands of people into PML-N at the convention and assured them that the party would play an active role in the development of their region.
He said he would leave no stone unturned in the service of the nation and would try to fulfil the expectations of the people.
The adviser, while commenting on the ongoing situation in the country, said the incompetent rulers imposed on the KP province for nine years and on the federal government for four years had nothing on their credit except for lies, hypocrisy, corruption and looting.