KARACHI-Provincial Ministers of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon and Saeed Ghani, in a joint press conference in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, said that Imran Khan was “yearning to become ruler again to enjoy helicopter rides in Margalla hills and to indulge once again in buying and selling of foreign gifts.”

They said the Election Commission of Pakistan had given the right decision in a case against Faryal Talpur filed by two MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over alleged asset concealment.

They claimed that both the applicants did not attend the hearing after which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected their petition.

Later, PTI appealed to the ECP to hear the petition again, they said. It is pertinent to mention that ECP had announced the decision reserved on Oct 27, following the conclusion of arguments by both sides. Meanwhile, both the provincial minister castigated Imran Khan for allegedly targeting Faryal Talpur because of “political vendetta”. Faryal was sent to jail from the hospital on a false case on the night of Eid festival, they regretted.

They said that Imran Khan used National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against political opponents.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that women were given great respect in Pakistan’s culture, but “Imran Khan has put our culture and traditions on the stake and has not spared women either.”

Faryal Talpur was arrested from the hospital on the night of Eid festival, which indicated the worst revenge, he added.

He said that Imran Khan instituted “fabricated cases against opponents and their families for four years”.

The amnesty scheme was termed by Imran Khan as a scheme of dacoits, but his sister Aleema Khan took full advantage of it, he said. “No leader of the PPP has ever benefited from the amnesty scheme,” he added.

Sharjeel said that the entire focus of the Sindh government was on the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was talking at every forum about the disaster of rain and flood and urging the international community to help the victims as well as asking for environmental justice at the international level. He said that Imran and his “incompetent team” had a main role in “destroying the economy of the country.”