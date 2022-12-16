Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Repre­sentative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muham­mad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday severely condemned the persistent involvement of In­dia in terrorist activities against Pakistan.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, said Pakistan had present­ed solid evidence of Indian ter­rorism in Pakistan before the world on many an occasion.

Ashrafi, who is also the chair­man of Pakistan Ulema Council, said India was robbing the peace of Pakistan for the last twenty years via Afghanistan.

After the arrival of Afghan Tal­iban in power, there were cer­tain enemy forces that wanted to sabotage the relations of both countries, he added. He termed the attack on Pakistan’s ambas­sador in Kabul and the situation at Chaman border ‘sorry state of affairs’, adding that Pakistan was resolving all issues with Afghan­istan through dialogue and rec­onciliation would continue with the same spirit in the future.

To a query, Ashrafi said Paki­stan and Afghanistan relations were strong as it was hosting around three million Afghan refugees for many years. Those who were plotting to spoil the Pak-Afghan ties would not meet their ulterior motives anyway, he added. He said Pakistan’s peace policy had been acknowledged by the whole world as more than 80,000 Pakistanis had sacrificed their precious lives besides bearing financial loss of almost 68 billion dollars in the war on terror in ten years.

He said in last two days, the interior and foreign affairs min­isters had presented evidence of India’s subversive intentions against Pakistan and urged the world to take immediate steps against India’s terrorism and ex­tremist thinking.

Ashrafi said the stance of the Organization of Islamic Coop­eration (OIC) on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine was very much clear. He said the visit of the OIC secretary general to Pak­istan and Azad Jammu and Kash­mir was a clear-cut expression of support to Pakistan’s stand on the Kashmir issue and solidarity with Kashmiris.

He appealed to the OIC, the United Nations and the world human rights watchdogs to play their part in stopping India’s subversive intentions. Respond­ing to the question, Ashrafi said the Islamic world and as well as other countries world like to invest in Pakistan. “Our brother Islamic countries are always standing with Pakistan in diffi­cult situations,” he added.

He said it was the responsibil­ity of the political and religious leadership of Pakistan to bring political stability in the coun­try and resolve political issues through table talks. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s campaign against the former army chief was condem­nable as General (Retd) Bajwa was a benefactor of Imran Khan and his government.