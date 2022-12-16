ISLAMABAD - The International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be held in Geneva on 9th January 2023, Foreign Office said yesterday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres will co-chair the conference, said FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly news briefing.
“Pakistan will present the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Recovery and Resilience Framework (4RF) at the Conference. This 4RF document is based on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), launched on 28 October 2022, which estimated flood damages to exceed USD 14.9 billion, economic losses over USD 15.2 billion, and reconstruction needs over USD 16 billion,” she said.
Baloch said Conference will engage the international community to mobilize support towards building back better after the devastating floods. It will also be an opportunity to hold an informed dialogue on climate adaptation and resilience, and to discuss supportive arrangements for the recovery processes. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan and the UN Secretary General have jointly addressed an invitation letter to donor countries, international financial institutions, and other development partners for this Conference,” she said.
The spokesperson said Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha visited Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on his first country visit from 10-12 December 2022. During the visit, the Secretary General called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan and held delegation-level meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said. “He also visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he met with the President and Prime Minister of AJK. He visited the Line of Control in Kashmir and met with victims of cross-LOC shelling, who shared details of their sufferings in an interactive session,” she elaborated. Baloch said the OIC Secretary General shared his initial impressions about the situation in IIOJK in a joint media briefing with the Foreign Minister. He reaffirmed OIC’s commitment and solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to their right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” she added. The spokesperson said OIC Secretary General’s visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir comes three years after India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).