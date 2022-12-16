Share:

ISLAMABAD - The International Con­ference on Climate Re­silient Pakistan will be held in Geneva on 9th January 2023, Foreign Office said yesterday.

Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif and the United Nations Secre­tary General António Guterres will co-chair the conference, said FO spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch at her weekly news briefing.

“Pakistan will pres­ent the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Re­covery and Resilience Framework (4RF) at the Conference. This 4RF document is based on the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), launched on 28 October 2022, which estimated flood damages to exceed USD 14.9 billion, economic losses over USD 15.2 billion, and reconstruc­tion needs over USD 16 billion,” she said.

Baloch said Confer­ence will engage the in­ternational community to mobilize support towards building back better after the dev­astating floods. It will also be an opportunity to hold an informed dialogue on climate ad­aptation and resilience, and to discuss support­ive arrangements for the recovery processes. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan and the UN Secretary General have jointly addressed an in­vitation letter to donor countries, international financial institutions, and other development partners for this Con­ference,” she said.

The spokesperson said Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha visited Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on his first country visit from 10-12 December 2022. During the visit, the Sec­retary General called on the Prime Minister of Pakistan and held del­egation-level meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said. “He also vis­ited Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he met with the President and Prime Minister of AJK. He visited the Line of Control in Kashmir and met with victims of cross-LOC shelling, who shared details of their sufferings in an interactive session,” she elaborated. Baloch said the OIC Secretary General shared his ini­tial impressions about the situation in IIOJK in a joint media briefing with the Foreign Minis­ter. He reaffirmed OIC’s commitment and soli­darity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to their right to self-determination in accor­dance with relevant UN Security Council resolu­tions,” she added. The spokesperson said OIC Secretary General’s vis­it to Azad Jammu and Kashmir comes three years after India’s il­legal and unilateral ac­tions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kash­mir (IIOJK).