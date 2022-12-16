Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif said on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan corrupted youth and destroyed country’s economy.

Addressing the PML-N Workers Convention, he said Mr Imran was facing karma now as he was imposed on the country in 2018. “An appointment [PM’s] left the country crazy and it must be held accountable”, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif helped the country achieve nuclear capability adding that on the contrary, Mr Imran corrupted youth and destroyed economy. “The PTI remained unsuccessful in proving corruption allegations against Mr Nawaz”, he added.

He said the terrorism was at its peak when the APS was attacked adding that the country was again being pushed towards terrorism and instability.