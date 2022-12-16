Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan visited district Mardan where he inaugurated recent­ly completed developmental projects and performed the groundbreaking for various others.

The Chief Minister formally inaugurated Bacha Khan Medical College which has been completed at Rs 1.84 Billion. 1250 students are currently enrolled in the college.

Similarly, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new­ly completed mega park “Zamung Park” in District Mardan which has been completed at a total cost of Rs 400 million. Zamung Park has been established over an area of 400 kanals of land and has multiple recreational facilities including Water Slides, a Chil­dren’s Play Area, Electronic Dinosaur etc.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the projects, the Chief Minister said that his government believes in investing in human capital and is taking pragmatic steps towards this effect.

The chief minister on the occasion formally laid the foundation stone of the project regarding the reha­bilitation of the existing sewerage system and estab­lishment of a new Sewage Treatment Plant in district Mardan which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8.3 Billion.

He also performed the groundbreaking of a mega pro­ject regarding the establishment of an Integrated Solid Waste Management System with an estimated cost of Rs 3.8 Billion. Both projects are being implemented un­der the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Pro­ject (KP-CIP) which is aimed at streamlining the mu­nicipal services in major cities of the province.

Moreover, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the dualization of a 19 Km long road from Katlang main Bazar to Chungi, which will incur a cost of Rs 3.3 billion.

The Chief Minister said KP-CIP is a fully funded project under which several sub-projects have been launched in the divisional headquarters. He said that the KP-CIP on completion will change the overall look of the major cities of the province.

The chief minister maintained that the provin­cial government is making direct investments in hu­man capital through its people-friendly projects like Health Card, Kissan Card and Education Card.

Criticizing the indifferent attitude of the incumbent imported government at the centre, the Chief Min­ister maintained that every possible effort is being made to sabotage the development process in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. The budgeted share of the prov­ince is being withheld. He said that the arrears of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the centre have reached Rs 189 Billion as of December.

Speaking with media persons, the Chief Minister said that developmental projects worth Rs 43 Billion have been reflected in the provincial annual develop­ment program for district Mardan. He said that the provincial government has planned a sustainable de­velopment model keeping in view the needs and re­quirements of various districts.