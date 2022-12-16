Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Af­fairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said the peaceful and successful holding of local govern­ment elections was a victory for the provincial government.

He said that in the second phase of local gov­ernment elections, the people of Kalat district once again made headlines by expressing their confidence in the Al-Khalid Panel. Langu con­gratulated all the newly elected councillors of the Al-Khalid Panel and said the panel has be­come a popular political party in Kalat district.

“We have fulfilled the promise made to the people by organizing the local body elections. I salute people of the area for showing much love for Al-Khalid Panel.”