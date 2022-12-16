Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is negotiating with Norwegian and German companies for power generation from waste and has also inked a memorandum of understanding with a company of Norway for the installation of waste energy plant of 60 to 70 KW. It was revealed by the CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Ali Anan Qamar while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and former LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol also spoke on the occasion. The CEO LWMC said that a lot of work is being done on waste energy in the world. He said that 20 billion tons of waste is lying in Lakho Der and Mahmood Booti areas which is releasing methane gas, that is toxic and dangerous for the ozone layer while it is also damaging the underground water. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the share of industry in smog is only 20% so it should be supported as its role in pollution is very less. He said that Clean Lahore awareness campaign should be conducted in which Lahore Chamber will also support. He said that a help desk of Lahore Waste Management Company is being established in Lahore Chamber which will help in solving the problems of businessmen. He said that the idea of waste to energy has been gaining popularity worldwide. He said that millions of tons of solid waste is being dumped at some places in the city. He suggested that solid waste should be used for power generation. Kashif Anwar mentioned that the LCCI members from Badami Bagh, Brandreth Road, Shoe Market, Azam Market, Landa Bazar, Hall Road, Ferozepur Road, have complained about the negligence of LWMC staff. He said that bags should be provided to the LWMC staff for waste collection.

He said that LWMC has requested foreign companies to install water treatment plants in Lahore and the company is also working with RUDA to handle the waste that goes to underground and pollutes the water.

The CEO said that the energy, produced by the waste, will be given to the industrial estates. He said that power generation through waste will not eliminate the garbage but also help get rid of the environmental issues. He said that Energy, Finance Departments and CM office are working on in.

He informed the participants that the biggest problems are at the entry and exit points of the city including Babusabu, Thokar and Shahdara. “We have created road gangs having 15 boys who keep sprinkle the water for dust and take care of cleanliness”, he added. The CEO said that LWMC is also making concrete efforts to overcome smog. The staff picks dust from the road sides and also sprinkles water. He said that the company has two to three water spraying trucks which sprinkle water in different parts of the city.

He said that the people of congested streets of old Lahore and markets have been requested to put garbage in bags. He said that the garbage also contains green waste. LWMC takes it to the compositing plants and generates green compost. He said that after green compositing, the leftover waste is made into bales. The company wants to sold it to those who want to burn it in furnaces. He said that LWMC wants to collaborate with the recycling companies. He said that the LWMC has made three types of baskets for garbage. People should dispose of garbage separately to make recycling easy.

The LCCI president said that most of the warehouses have been built in basements, where goods worth hundreds of millions are stored. He said that due to lack of proper cleaning arrangements in the markets, garbage gets stuck in sewerage system and choke. The rain water also enters in the basements and causes heavy loss. He said that LWMC needs to put in place a mechanism to ensure cleaning of sewerage lines. Former LCCI President said that all the downtowns in the world are very clean therefore, LWMC should pay more attention to cleanliness in the inner city.