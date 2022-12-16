Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was stabbed to death and another was injured at Marir Hassan within the limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Lines here on Thursday, informed sources.

The reason behind the murder is said to be “family dispute,” they said adding that the killer managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue 1122 moved the deceased and the injured person to DHQ Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Nassar Abbas and the injured as Ishaq.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitness.

A police officer told media that Mohsin was brother-in-law of Nassar. He said police have registered case against Mohsin and launched manhunt to trace him out.

On the other hand, a gang of dacoits while impersonating personnel of law enforcement agency deprived two men of cash on gunpoint at Chakri Road, said sources. A case has been registered against the two dacoits by Chakri Police Station officials.

According to sources, two employees of an auto polish company were traveling on Chakri Road in a car when two dacoits having wireless sets stopped them and asked for body search. One of the dacoits took out pistol and snatched cash from them and fled in a car.

Police registered case against dacoits on complaint of victim Tariq Mehmood and began investigation, they said.