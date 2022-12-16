Share:

KARACHI-Mastercard has joined forces with its strategic partner, Foodpanda Pakistan - a subsidiary of Delivery Hero – in a campaign supporting its longstanding humanitarian partner WFP. As part of the campaign, for every Foodpanda app transaction made by customers in Pakistan using their Mastercard, a donation will be made to the World Food Programme (WFP)’s response to Pakistan floods. This initiative will provide vital relief and food assistance to the people of Pakistan. The collaboration brings together the power of Mastercard and its key partners in supporting Pakistan, which is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis in a decade after torrential rainfall and devastating flash floods left one-third of the country under water. From 12 to 26 December 2022, Mastercard will make a donation to WFP for every transaction made using a Mastercard on the Foodpanda application.