Share:

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather in most of the country today.

According to the Met Office, foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Frost is expected at isolated places in Pothohar region during morning hours.

The PMD forecast dry weather for Balochistan.

On Friday, the Met Office forecast very cold and dry weather in the Occupied Kashmir, Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and cold in Azad and Jammu.

The minimum temperature in Quetta is recorded -2 degree centigrade and -4 degree centigrade in ziyarat, according to PMD