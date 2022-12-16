Share:

Senior anchorperson Mubashir Lucman was on Friday awarded two-years sentence and a fine of Rs. 500,000 in a defamation suit filed by Anwar Aziz, father of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz.

Additional district and sessions judge Tahir Abbas gave the verdict and accepted Mr Lucman’s bail for bonds worth Rs. 500,000.

In a broadcast, Lucman had passed certain remarks against the personal life of Aziz in 2016. In response, Aziz filed a criminal complaint against anchorperson seeking action against him under the Pakistan Penal Code.