PESHAWAR - Secretary Agriculture and Live­stock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Is­rar Khan inaugurated the new GIS Remote Sensing Laboratory in Crop Reporting Services.

Director Crop Reporting Mu­hammad Kaleem along with Di­rector Generals of all wings of the Agriculture Department and oth­er officers were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

In his speech, Secretary Dr Israr, while highlighting the work of the newly established laboratory, said that through the laboratory, agri­cultural data will be collected via satellites from all over the prov­ince. Meetings and monitoring will be done in a better way. The pur­pose of development projects is to benefit both ordinary citizens and landowners.

These reports will be given to the government together with the mapping of agricultural land, which will include data from the lab on how much land has been transferred to housing colonies and how much has been convert­ed to cultivable land on an annual basis. The creation of the laborato­ry, he continued, will enhance co­ordination with other agriculture department organisations, includ­ing those at the provincial and fed­eral levels.