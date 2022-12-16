PESHAWAR - Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Israr Khan inaugurated the new GIS Remote Sensing Laboratory in Crop Reporting Services.
Director Crop Reporting Muhammad Kaleem along with Director Generals of all wings of the Agriculture Department and other officers were also present at the inauguration ceremony.
In his speech, Secretary Dr Israr, while highlighting the work of the newly established laboratory, said that through the laboratory, agricultural data will be collected via satellites from all over the province. Meetings and monitoring will be done in a better way. The purpose of development projects is to benefit both ordinary citizens and landowners.
These reports will be given to the government together with the mapping of agricultural land, which will include data from the lab on how much land has been transferred to housing colonies and how much has been converted to cultivable land on an annual basis. The creation of the laboratory, he continued, will enhance coordination with other agriculture department organisations, including those at the provincial and federal levels.