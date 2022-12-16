Share:

LAHORE-New Zealand have wasted no time in ushering in Tim Southee’s reign as captain as the Black Caps named their squad for their upcoming two-Test tour of Pakistan.

The Kiwis announced earlier on Thursday that Southee was taking over from Kane Williamson as New Zealand Test captain and the fast bowler’s first assignment as skipper will come in Pakistan over the New Year. Southee leads a new-look squad that will be without fellow quicks Trent Boult (unavailable) and Kyle Jamieson (back injury), with veteran spinner Ish Sodhi and white-ball specialist Glenn Phillips among the players included.

The tour will be Southee’s first as Test captain after Kane Williamson earlier announced he was stepping down as skipper in the longest format. Sodhi’s played 125 white-ball games for the BLACKCAPS and been a mainstay in the T20 side - recently becoming just the fifth male player in the world to claim 100 T20I wickets.

Despite not being able to play a lot of red-ball cricket of late, Sodhi has a strong first-class record featuring 279 wickets at an average of 33, with 16 five-wicket bags and two ten-wicket hauls. Phillips played his only Test against Australia at the SCG in January 2020, scoring a half-century in the first innings. Like Sodhi, Phillips has made his name in the T20I format, racking up 56 international caps and a current ICC T20I batting ranking of seven.

Tickner featured in the BLACKCAPS Test squads for the series against South Africa at the end of the home-summer and away to England in the winter, but is yet to debut, after playing 20 white-ball internationals. Coach Gary Stead congratulated the trio on their inclusion in the squad.

“It’s always an exciting time for a player to be selected in a Test squad and even more so when you’ve been away for an extended period of time.” Stead said. “I know all three of the guys have a real passion for the longest form of the game and are looking forward to getting into their red-ball work at the pre-tour camp in Lincoln this week.”

Stead acknowledged that Sodhi had not been able to play a lot of red-ball cricketrecently due to the demands of the international white-ball schedule, but said he had the faith of the selectors. “Ish has been playing international cricket for almost a decade now and we’re backing his skills and experience. “Looking at the current conditions and style of play in the Pakistan and England Test series, we feel having a wrist-spinner in the team will be important.”

NZ TEST SQUAD: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.