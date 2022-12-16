Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Remounts recorded victories in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship matches here at Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

Nicolas Antinori excelled in Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel’s 7-5 triumph over Zacky Farms/Kalabagh in the first match of the day. Argentinean player Nicolas Antinori was hero of the day as he fired in fabulous four goals while Omar Asjad Malhi banged in a brace and Osman Aziz Anwar hit one from the winning side. Raja Jalal Arsalan cracked a quartet for the losing side while Maisam Haider struck one.

Thanks to Raja Temur Nadeem for a fabulous five-goal contribution that helped Remounts outsmart Platinum Homes by 10-6. The other key contributors from the winning side were Imran Shah and Sawar Naeem, who banged in a brace each while Major Haseeb Minhas (R) scored one goal. From Platinum Homes, Amirreza Behboudi smashed in all the six goals.

Today (Friday), two more matches will be contested. Barry’s/DS Polo will take on Newage Cables/Master Paints in the first match at 2pm while Diamond Paints will vie against Master Paints Black in second match at 3pm.