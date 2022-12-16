Share:

NEW YORK - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that with increased engagement on both sides, the relations between Pakistan and the United States were heading in a positive direction as both countries were building a more broad-based partnership.

“I absolutely believe we are now heading in a positive direc­tion, with increased engagement on both sides,” he said in an in­terview with an American tele­vision news program PBS News­hour during his visit to New York.

He said both countries were finding areas in which they agreed on to work together and were cooperating on cli­mate, health, business and eco­nomic opportunities, particu­larly for women.

“So, there’s a whole host of areas in which Pakistan and the U.S. are cooperating. I think this is all a healthy sign, giv­en, in the past, our cooperation was very narrow and specific within the context of the war on terror. We’re now building a more broad-based partner­ship,” he remarked.

To a question, the foreign min­ister said Pakistan had a long history or relationship with Chi­na as both neighbors had a lot of cooperation, particularly on the economic front.

“But we also have a histori­cal relationship with the United States that stretches back to the 1950s. And we have partnered over the course of history, and I believe, whenever the United States and Pakistan have worked together, we have achieved great things. And whenever there’s been a distance developed be­tween us, then we have faltered.”

He said it was “absolutely pos­sible” for Pakistan to engage with both China and the US.

As far as Russia is concerned, he said “we aren’t pursuing or receiving any discounted energy, but we are facing an extremely difficult economic situation, in­flation, pump prices. But we do have energy insecurity.”

He said Pakistan was explor­ing various avenues to expand its areas where it could get en­ergy from, and any energy that it received from Russia would take a long time to develop.

Asked whether Imran Khan would win if the early elections were held, the foreign minister said “he wouldn’t win.”

He said the removal of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion was a cornerstone in Pakistan’s democratic devel­opment as every other prime minister was either removed through a military coup or the orders of a Supreme Court.

“This is the first time through a democratic constitution­al procedure a prime minister was removed from Parliament.”

He said as far as the by-elec­tions were concerned, Imran Khan resigned from seats that he held himself.

“So I believe this there is a false perception that’s been created about Mr. Khan’s pop­ularity through social media and falsely portraying winning by-elections in his own seats as some sort of testaments to his popularity across Pakistan.”

To another question, he said Pakistan’s democratic achieve­ment over the last decade was that it had one Parliament after the other complete their five-year term.

“We had a government from 2007 to 2013. That Parliament completed its term and peace­fully transferred power to the next Parliament, and that Par­liament completed its term and transferred the power to this Parliament.”

He believed that it was not a justifiable reason for Pakistan to break that precedent just because Imran Khan hasn’t re­mained prime minister for the last six months.

He told the interviewers that Pakistan had been advo­cating for the world to engage with Afghanistan because “we shouldn’t repeat the mistakes of the past.”

“So, absolutely, we insist, not only Pakistan, but the in­ternational community must engage with Afghanistan. As far as women’s rights are con­cerned and women’s educa­tion is concerned, I believe that it is — it within — at least, in Pakistan, we believe that women have a right to ed­ucation and a right to equal space in society at all levels.”

He said Pakistan was proud to have elected the first female Muslim prime minister.

In the Afghanistan context, he said Pakistan encouraged them to do the same for Af­ghan girls as they had commit­ted with the international com­munity, with their own people, and with everybody else.

“We encourage the fact that primary education for girls is allowed in Afghanistan. Ter­tiary education for girls is al­lowed in Afghanistan. And we look forward to the day when secondary education will also be allowed.”

To another question, the for­eign minister agreed that poli­tics should not be a family af­fair during the last 55 years of his party’s existence, they had gone through three genera­tions of leadership. It should still be the first generation of my family doing politics, let alone the second already being lost, and me having to step up and fill the role that I am fulfill­ing today, he added.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party pursued democracy, ad­vocated for democracy in Paki­stan, and left it to the people to decide who they wish to elect.