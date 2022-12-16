Share:

“So comes snow after fire, and even

dragons have their endings.”

–J.R.R. Tolkien

Dragons can be found in legends across countless cultures in the world. They are depicted to have a huge dinosaur like body and are said to have the ability to fly. In European folklore, they are seen as malevolent beings while in Eastern cultures, they are considered to be auspicious creatures. Perhaps one of the best known legend about dragons is one that relates to Saint George; it is said that he was travelling to Libya to a town which had a dragon living nearby. Fearing for their lives, the people offered sacrifices to the creature, each of which was chosen by the people themselves. The day Saint George arrived, it was decided that the king’s daughter would be offered to the dragon and upon hearing her story, he decided to fight the dragon so long as the people converted to Christianity. HE wounded the animal and when they all converted, beheaded it.