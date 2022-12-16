Share:

ISLAMABAD - The officials of the United Nation in Pakistan on Thursday feared that the paucity of funds was ham­pering the flood relief and rehabil­itation efforts in the country.

Addressing the journalists here, the officials said Pakistan needed $816 million in funding to cope with the challenges faced by the flood-affected people in different areas. However, funds amounting to only $2.623 mil­lion had been received so far which created a gap of $553.7 million in funding, they added.

They said upto 9.1 million people may be pushed below the poverty line due to the re­cent flood in Pakistan and more funding was required to rebuild the affectees homes and restore their livelihoods in different sec­tors like agriculture and livestock during the winter. Humanitarian Coordinator of UN Julien Harneis said world community did not re­spond to the appeal of the UN in a proactive way as the countries were already facing a host of chal­lenges such as grim economic sit­uations, energy crises and others.

“There is a chaotic situation in flood-affected areas where two hundred thousand people are homeless, the school remains in­accessible for two million people, risk of exploitation and violence against women and transgender mounting and rising inflation pose serious humanitarian crises in Pakistan,” he added. He urged the humanitarian partners and donors to keep the aid continued by donating more funds to ensure the rehabilitation of flood affect­ees. The existing funds would dry up by January 15, he added. The Chief Field Operations at UNICEF, Scott Whoolery said the situation was extremely worrisome which required immediate actions as there was serious shortage of food for lactating mothers and children under two years were facing acute malnutrition. “We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation. World community needs to come for­ward for the help of millions of children who need special atten­tion,” he added. The Humanitarian Response and Operations Advisor of Save the Children, Ambreen Ni­azi International said that it was a high time to further improve com­munication with global partners to ensure more funding which would help one third of the flood affected women who were suffer­ing from Anemia and contracting different diseases due to stagnant water in flood affected areas.