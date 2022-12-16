Share:

PESHAWAR - The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) have signed a contract to launch an internship pro­gramme for fresh engineering graduates. PEC-regis­tered new graduates will receive a year of training at PEDO and will share a salary of Rs. 30,000 per month.

The program’s major objective is to eliminate skilled worker unemployment and to bring skilled and trained engineers into the development process, ushering in a new era of development in both the in­dustrial sector and other sectors.

For this purpose, a special ceremony was held at PEDO House in Peshawar to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PEC and PEDO. During the ceremony, PEDO Chief Executive Engn Naeem Khan spoke about the organization’s 32 years of achievements in the energy sector. He also stated that PEDO is the province’s largest annual revenue generator with over $5 billion in completed projects and is currently producing 161 MW of affordable electricity. The province is anticipated to collect an additional 4 billion rupees from 7 other projects that are nearing completion and will generate 224 MW.

The income of PEDO will rise from Rs. 43 billion to Rs. 50–60 billion over the following ten years. He re­ferred to PEDO as a “mini-wapda” and said that in a few years it will surpass all other energy companies in the nation.

Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council Engr Na­jeeb Haroon stated that the technological industry is important to the nation’s development and that only engineers are capable of rescuing the nation from its current predicament. In any event, they cannot be disregarded. He praised PEDO and PKHA for their ef­forts in launching the internship programme for en­gineers and described it as a significant step towards the abolition of unemployment.

The MoU was signed by Engr Nasir Khan on behalf of PEC and Director Admin & HR Idrees Khattak on behalf of PEDO. Shields were also distributed to the honourable visitors after the event.