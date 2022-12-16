LIMA-Peru declared a nationwide state of emergency Thursday amid violent protests against the ouster of ex-president Pedro Castillo that have left seven people dead. The announcement came as a judge ordered Castillo to remain in prison on charges of rebellion and conspiracy for another 48 hours ahead of a release hearing.

Nationwide protests and roadblocks continued Thursday after Castillo’s arrest last week for trying to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Defense Minister Alberto Otarola announced the new 30-day state of emergency due to “acts of vandalism and violence, roadblocks.” He said the measure involved “the suspension of the freedom of movement and assembly” and could also include a night-time curfew.

The new president, Dina Boluarte, again moved to ease tensions by calling for elections to be brought forward, this time to December 2023.

                 

