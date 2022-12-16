Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has re­duced the price of Pet­rol by Rs10 per litre and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs7.5 per litre for the next fortnightly of De­cember. In his short address on national TV yesterday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar an­nounced that the gov­ernment has decided to reduce the prices of all the petroleum prod­ucts including Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD), Kerosene oil(S­KO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the next fort­nightly of December starting from today.

The minister said that the price of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Die­sel Oil (LDO) each has also been reduced by Rs 10/litre.

After the reduction of Rs 10/litre, the price of Petrol will come down to Rs 214.80/litre for the next fortnightly from the current rate of Rs 224.80/litre.

Similarly, after a de­crease of Rs 7.5/li­tre, the rate of HSD will come down to Rs 227.80/litre from the existing Rs235.30/li­tre, the minister an­nounced.

Ishaq Dar said that after the reduction of Rs 10/litre, the Kero­sene oil will now cost Rs 171.83/litre against the existing Rs 181.83/litre. After a decrease of Rs10 reduction in the price of light diesel oil (LDO) will come down to Rs169/litre from Rs 179/litre. It is worth to men­tion here that during the first fortnightly of Decem­ber the government had decided that price of HSD and Petrol will not change. However, a reduction of Rs 10/litre in the price of Ker­osene oil and Rs 7.5/litre in Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the first fortnightly of De­cember was announced.