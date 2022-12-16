ISLAMABAD - The government has reduced the price of Petrol by Rs10 per litre and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs7.5 per litre for the next fortnightly of December. In his short address on national TV yesterday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the government has decided to reduce the prices of all the petroleum products including Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD), Kerosene oil(SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the next fortnightly of December starting from today.
The minister said that the price of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) each has also been reduced by Rs 10/litre.
After the reduction of Rs 10/litre, the price of Petrol will come down to Rs 214.80/litre for the next fortnightly from the current rate of Rs 224.80/litre.
Similarly, after a decrease of Rs 7.5/litre, the rate of HSD will come down to Rs 227.80/litre from the existing Rs235.30/litre, the minister announced.
Ishaq Dar said that after the reduction of Rs 10/litre, the Kerosene oil will now cost Rs 171.83/litre against the existing Rs 181.83/litre. After a decrease of Rs10 reduction in the price of light diesel oil (LDO) will come down to Rs169/litre from Rs 179/litre. It is worth to mention here that during the first fortnightly of December the government had decided that price of HSD and Petrol will not change. However, a reduction of Rs 10/litre in the price of Kerosene oil and Rs 7.5/litre in Light Diesel Oil (LDO) for the first fortnightly of December was announced.