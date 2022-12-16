Share:

PESHAWAR - Destination Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) and Visitor Management Plans (VMPs) for three tourist des­tinations (Kalam, Kumrat, and Chitral) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were launched on Thursday.

DIMPs and VMPs were pre­pared by the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s Department of Tour­ism (DoT) through the KITE project with the support of in­ternational experts in one year. The speakers shared the oppor­tunities for public and private sector investments with the participants.

They informed that custom­ized plans for each destination have been prepared to guide the investments from public and private sectors and that desti­nation management will lead to an improved visitor experience, better regulation, and mobiliza­tion of resources.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is well positioned as a preferred tour­ism destination; it has a consid­erable competitive advantage due to the natural endowments and a culture of hospitality. Gov­ernment is not only focusing on creating employment op­portunities but also making ef­forts to conserve the natural and cultural assets, said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in his special message for the event.

An exclusive discussion on the title ‘Sustainable Tourism – The Way Forward’ was part of the workshop. The panel com­prised Aziz Bolani, CEO of Ser­ena Pakistan, Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, MD PTDC, and Maqsood ul Mulk, Chairman Board of Di­rectors, Kalash Development Authority. They shed light on various aspects of sustaina­ble tourism and opportunities for the local economy. KITE is a World Bank-funded project that aims to promote respon­sible tourism in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.