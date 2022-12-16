PESHAWAR - Destination Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) and Visitor Management Plans (VMPs) for three tourist destinations (Kalam, Kumrat, and Chitral) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were launched on Thursday.
DIMPs and VMPs were prepared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Department of Tourism (DoT) through the KITE project with the support of international experts in one year. The speakers shared the opportunities for public and private sector investments with the participants.
They informed that customized plans for each destination have been prepared to guide the investments from public and private sectors and that destination management will lead to an improved visitor experience, better regulation, and mobilization of resources.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is well positioned as a preferred tourism destination; it has a considerable competitive advantage due to the natural endowments and a culture of hospitality. Government is not only focusing on creating employment opportunities but also making efforts to conserve the natural and cultural assets, said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in his special message for the event.
An exclusive discussion on the title ‘Sustainable Tourism – The Way Forward’ was part of the workshop. The panel comprised Aziz Bolani, CEO of Serena Pakistan, Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana, MD PTDC, and Maqsood ul Mulk, Chairman Board of Directors, Kalash Development Authority. They shed light on various aspects of sustainable tourism and opportunities for the local economy. KITE is a World Bank-funded project that aims to promote responsible tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.