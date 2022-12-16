Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking strong exception of PTI chief Imran Khan’s continu­ous targeting his party and government has de­cided to re-launch his party’s diatribe against PTI by fielding two firebrand leaders Danyial Chaudhary and Talal Chaudhry.

Both Daniyal and Talal separately called on the prime minister in Islamabad and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country, partic­ularly in Punjab. Both the leaders have been in low profile since the change of the government. Dani­yal Chaudhary was fatally injured in a road acci­dent couple of months ago and after recovery it was his first call on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Both the leaders are considered experts on Pun­jab politics and during their meetings, they gave various proposals to the PM to counter Imran Khan on the political front.

After getting a go-ahead from the PM, Talal Chaudhary made his appearance at a press confer­ence and made a scathing attack on Imran Khan.

Daniyal Chaudhry would also join the new team after completely recovering from injuries.