LAHORE - President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for concerted efforts to im­prove accessibility and inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the mainstream society so that they become equal, productive, and active citizens of society. Talking to the par­ticipants in an Interactive Dialogue with PWDs at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he said change in attitude towards persons with disabil­ities (PWDs) was vital to make them useful members of society. First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also attended the event, which was held under the auspices of World Health Organisa­tion (WHO) and Punjab Social Wel­fare Department. Provincial Minis­ter Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Cahirman NADRA Tariq Malik, administrative secretaries of different provincial departments including Health, Social Welfare and Special Education, a large number of PWDs, representatives from various NGOs and others attended the in­teractive session. The President said the media had a special role to play in eliminating discrimination, nega­tive stereotypes, and social taboos against PWDs, besides enhancing their acceptance in society. President Alvi underlined the need to enhance inclusion of PWDs in all sectors of life, besides providing them education and employment opportunities in the mainstream institutions. He said that persons with hearing, visual, physical and mental disabilities could be imparted education in regular schools provided they were given the right assistive technology and proper training was given to their teachers. The President called for change in at­titude at the individual and societal level towards PWDs to make them feel more welcome in society.