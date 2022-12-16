Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 557.86 points, a negative change of 1.34 percent, closing at 41,179.76 against 41,737.62 points on the previous day. A total of 245,017,196 shares were traded during the day as compared to 146,710,701 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.595 billion against Rs 3.910 billion on the last trading day. As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 67 of them recorded gains and 249 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 41,170,025 shares at Rs 30.69 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 18,586,497 shares at Rs 1.29 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 10,055,000 shares at Rs 2.46 per share.