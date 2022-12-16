Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Thursday witnessed an uproar for the second consecutive day due to the protest launched by opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), forcing Senate Chairman Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani to adjourn the sitting abruptly without trans­acting business present on the or­ders of the day.

At the outset of the sitting, the PTI lawmakers, this time again, started a noisy protest in the house against the arrest of their party colleague Sena­tor Azam Khan Swati in multiple FIRs registered against him for using de­rogatory language against the army and non-issuance of his production orders by the Senate chairman.

Immediately, after the chair opened the session for the ques­tion hour, Leader of Opposition in the House Dr Shahzad Waseem sought floor from him to speak on the issue. But the Chairman Sanjra­ni urged him to let the house first exhaust the question hour.

In the meantime, PTI legislators gathered around the chairman’s podium while chanting slogans of “release Azam Swati … issue pro­duction orders of Swati”, tore apart copies of the agenda and tossed the same into the air.

Despite a noise, the house trans­acted some business which includ­ed presentation of a report by the Senate standing committee on par­liamentary affairs on the Members of Parliament Privileges Bill, intro­duced by former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani during the pre­vious session.

The committee has made amend­ments in the bill. Section 3 of the original bill said that “no member shall be detained under any law pertaining to preventive deten­tion”. The committee limiting the scope of the proposed immunity, made it only for “once the session is summoned by the president or the chairman or speaker.”

Minister of State for Law Shaha­dat Awan also laid a copy of the money bill, the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill 2022 in the house as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

The bill was referred to the house committee concerned for consid­eration and report while members were asked to submit proposals and recommendations on it by 19th De­cember to the Senate Secretariat.

The chair then directed for laying of the reports of standing commit­tees in the house, which were also part of the 28-item orders of the day, and adjourned the session till today