LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi who is in Lahore since Wednesday had an important meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi here on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi.
Sources privy to the huddle said that issues relating to the likely dissolution of assemblies and the subsequent elections came under discussion. Reportedly, Ch Parvez Elahi apprised the President Alvi about the ongoing development projects and pleaded that they would come to a halt if the Punjab Assembly was dissolved earlier. Though he showed his readiness to dissolve the assembly any time on the call of PTI chairman Imran Khan, the chief minister stressed that a prudent approach towards the announced political move would be more beneficial in the long run. Sources also said that Parvez Elahi also raised the issue of seat adjustments with the PTI in case the Assembly is dissolved before completion of its tenure. He insisted on settling this matter first before dissolving the Assembly. Sources said that Moonis Elahi had also taken up this issue with PTI chairman Imran Khan in a meeting a day before.
According to a media release issued after the meeting, the participants showed deep concern over the poor state of the economy and imprudent policies of the federal government. Parvez Elahi regretted that the federal government had economically reversed Pakistan’s progress within a few months. “The economy is falling day by day while they want to extend their power. The imposed incompetent cabal is only interested in saving its politics”, he said, adding that the question of saving the state was important and everyone has to think for Pakistan. Parvez Elahi reiterated that they were with Imran Khan and added that the Chief Ministership of Punjab was the trust of Imran Khan.
President Arif Alvi briefed the PML-Q team about the deadlock in negotiations with the federal government and said that nothing was final in politics and decisions have to be made under all circumstances. “We are trying to resolve the issues amicably and it’s hoped that Allah Almighty will find a better way for Pakistan”, he observed, adding that everybody has to think only of Pakistan as a Pakistani.
He asserted that Pakistan demanded unity and political tolerance from all of us. Dr Arif Alvi further said that Ch Parvez Elahi was a seasoned politician and had a sound opinion on political issues. “I have a lively discussion on important issues in a very pleasant atmosphere”, he concluded.
Separately, the president also had a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan on Thursday. Technical and legal Issues relating to dissolution of Punjab Assembly came under discussion in the meeting, according to sources.
Signaling a deadlock in the dialogue with the federal government on the issue of snap polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior Vice-president Fawad Ch Thursday announced that the matter of dissolution of provincial assemblies of Punjab and the KPK province will not go beyond December 23 as PTI chairman Imran Khan was expected to dissolve the assemblies either on December 17 or 23rd of the same month.
The PTI chairman Imran Khan had announced a day earlier that he would give a date for the dissolution of assemblies on December 17 at a public gathering in Lahore. Talking to the media outside Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan Fawad said that the federal government was not serious about dialogue to finalise a consensus date for the general elections. He said his party had tried its best to negotiate with the government but to no avail. “Even President Arif Alvi attempted to talk to with the coalition government, but he was upset with their attitude.
Fawad reiterated his party’s stance that the PDM alliance was not showing seriousness to resolve the issue through talks as it feared defeat in the snap polls. The PTI leader expressed doubts if the institutions had stopped their intervention in politics. He hoped that all state institutions will work for the country’s stability. “Once the interventions in politics stop, everyone gains victory in fair elections”, he observed. Fawad Ch also rejected the government’s assertion that the PTI legislators who had resigned in April this year were still getting salaries. He claimed they were not receiving salaries, and in a lighter vein, asked Shah Mahmood Qureshi who accompanied him to investigate if the government had drawn their salaries.
Speaking on the occasion, party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf of resorting to unconstitutional acts of accepting only the resignations of selective PTI legislators. “Our 123 MNAs resigned en masse but the resignations of a few selected lawmakers were accepted. This is against the constitution,” Shah Mahmood maintained.
He also told reporters that he had written a letter to the Speaker National Assembly to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers either calling them individually or in groups to seek confirmation if they had resigned. President Alvi meets Ch Parvez Elahi, issues relating to assemblies’ dissolution, seat adjustment formula come under discussion.