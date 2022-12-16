Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi who is in Lahore since Wednesday had an im­portant meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi here on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by former federal minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi.

Sources privy to the huddle said that issues relating to the likely dissolution of assem­blies and the subse­quent elections came under discussion. Re­portedly, Ch Parvez Ela­hi apprised the Pres­ident Alvi about the ongoing development projects and pleaded that they would come to a halt if the Pun­jab Assembly was dis­solved earlier. Though he showed his readi­ness to dissolve the as­sembly any time on the call of PTI chairman Imran Khan, the chief minister stressed that a prudent approach to­wards the announced political move would be more beneficial in the long run. Sources also said that Parvez Elahi also raised the issue of seat adjustments with the PTI in case the Assembly is dis­solved before completion of its tenure. He insisted on settling this matter first before dissolving the Assembly. Sources said that Moonis Elahi had also taken up this issue with PTI chairman Imran Khan in a meet­ing a day before.

According to a media release issued af­ter the meeting, the participants showed deep concern over the poor state of the economy and imprudent policies of the federal government. Parvez Elahi regret­ted that the federal government had eco­nomically reversed Pakistan’s progress within a few months. “The economy is fall­ing day by day while they want to extend their power. The imposed incompetent ca­bal is only interested in saving its politics”, he said, adding that the question of saving the state was important and everyone has to think for Pakistan. Parvez Elahi reiter­ated that they were with Imran Khan and added that the Chief Ministership of Pun­jab was the trust of Imran Khan.

President Arif Alvi briefed the PML-Q team about the deadlock in negotiations with the federal government and said that nothing was final in politics and decisions have to be made under all circumstances. “We are trying to resolve the issues ami­cably and it’s hoped that Allah Almighty will find a better way for Pakistan”, he observed, adding that everybody has to think only of Pakistan as a Pakistani.

He asserted that Pakistan demanded unity and political tolerance from all of us. Dr Arif Alvi further said that Ch Parvez Elahi was a seasoned politician and had a sound opinion on political issues. “I have a lively discussion on important issues in a very pleasant atmosphere”, he concluded.

Separately, the president also had a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan on Thursday. Technical and legal Issues relating to dis­solution of Punjab Assembly came under discussion in the meeting, according to sources.

Signaling a deadlock in the dialogue with the federal government on the is­sue of snap polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) senior Vice-president Fawad Ch Thursday announced that the matter of dissolution of provincial assemblies of Punjab and the KPK province will not go beyond December 23 as PTI chairman Im­ran Khan was expected to dissolve the as­semblies either on December 17 or 23rd of the same month.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan had an­nounced a day earlier that he would give a date for the dissolution of assemblies on December 17 at a public gathering in La­hore. Talking to the media outside Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan Fawad said that the federal government was not seri­ous about dialogue to finalise a consensus date for the general elections. He said his party had tried its best to negotiate with the government but to no avail. “Even President Arif Alvi attempted to talk to with the coalition government, but he was upset with their attitude.

Fawad reiterated his party’s stance that the PDM alliance was not showing seri­ousness to resolve the issue through talks as it feared defeat in the snap polls. The PTI leader expressed doubts if the insti­tutions had stopped their intervention in politics. He hoped that all state institu­tions will work for the country’s stabili­ty. “Once the interventions in politics stop, everyone gains victory in fair elections”, he observed. Fawad Ch also rejected the government’s assertion that the PTI legis­lators who had resigned in April this year were still getting salaries. He claimed they were not receiving salaries, and in a light­er vein, asked Shah Mahmood Qureshi who accompanied him to investigate if the government had drawn their salaries.

Speaking on the occasion, party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf of resorting to uncon­stitutional acts of accepting only the res­ignations of selective PTI legislators. “Our 123 MNAs resigned en masse but the res­ignations of a few selected lawmakers were accepted. This is against the consti­tution,” Shah Mahmood maintained.

He also told reporters that he had writ­ten a letter to the Speaker National As­sembly to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers either calling them individu­ally or in groups to seek confirmation if they had resigned.