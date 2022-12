Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Friday were found staging protest outside PTI chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park against barring them from meeting “their leader”.

Some workers surrounded PTI Punjab spokesperson Musarrat Cheema’s car while others laid down in the vehicle’s way.

Responding to the demand, Fawad Chaudhry sought names of the workers and began arranging the time for their meeting.