Pakistan’s inflation rate stands at 26.6 percent, at the 19th rank among 184 nations. The ADB also declared Pakistan to be the second most expensive country in the South Asian region on Wednesday. This statement, being a part of their outlook for 2022, predicts the inflation rate to remain high and the value of the rupee to keep on a decline.

Unsurprisingly, much of this state of affairs can be attributed to flood disruption and damage which has slowed GDP growth, diminished economic affairs, and caused the SBP to enact tight monetary stances. Added to this, the Russia-Ukraine war and its subsequent sanctions have added to an unconducive global environment, much of it already affected by Covid-19. Against this backdrop, stabilisation efforts to tackle external imbalances have been to little avail.

However, apart from factors outside of our control, inflationary pressures have also been self-made. Surges in commodity prices and tight monetary policies may be out of necessity but issues of hoarding, inaction, and delayed governance have added fuel to the fire. Commodity price hikes are nowhere near matched by purchasing power and this adds to the imbalance.

The report also highlighted that flood damage is likely to spill over into the agricultural season, as mid-October is usually when wheat is planted. The floods have already affected yields of cotton and rice and these losses have caused transitory food shortages. This broadening of inflationary pressures and production challenges has forced a revision in the forecast for 2023.

Curbing inflation is going to take longer than estimated. The transition to a more stable growth trajectory is bound to experience further setbacks as IMF conditionalities force more price hikes. The goal must be to keep price increases controlled without hurting economic growth and hurting the labor market. For the looming threat of food and energy inflation, priority actions must be shortlisted after stakeholder analysis. These could include reforming procurement systems, monitoring food systems to track currency movements, production-consumption patterns, and forecasting. Social safety nets may also be a good option in lieu of country and economy-wide market interventions.