RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday directed concerned officials to ensure security of tourists coming to Murree to enjoy the weather as the hill station received snowfall.

He also directed the authorities concerned and traffic police to facilitate the tourists by regulating the traffic.

RPO issued these directions while chairing a high level meeting held at Resource Center Murree.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner, SDPO Murree, DSP Traffic Murree, Incharge Rescue 1122, officials of forest department, Cantt Board, Highway and Motorway Police, IESCO and other departments also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting earlier briefed the RPO and Commissioner about the facilities and snow season cautions for tourists visiting Murree.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti directed the police to maintain law and order to avoid any untoward incident and mishandling with families.

The RPO advised to strictly follow the advisories to avoid traffic jams on roads as the town has a limited parking capacity. He said that a large number of vehicles are illegally parked on either side of the roads and the traffic police should take action against the violators.

The traffic police should allow the vehicles to enter in Murree according to space available for vehicles, he said. He urged the officials of all the departments to cooperate with each other in order to facilitate the tourists.

He said that a large number of tourists throng Murree on New Year Night and the authorities and police should be on toes to maintain law and order.

He said that there should be a close liaison between Tourism Police and Squads.

He directed DC to hold meetings with Hotels’ Owners Association representatives as well.

Later, RPO Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti also visited the important traffic routes including Kuldana, Jheeka Gali, Mall Road and other roads. He directed the traffic police to remain vigilant during snowfall season and to display banners to guide the tourists.

He said that all the authorities and the police should review their arrangements prior the rush of tourists in Murree.