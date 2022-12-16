Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Commit­tee on States and Frontier Re­gions (SAFRON) on Thursday took strong notice of the de­lay in the survey of damaged houses and non-payment of Rs400,000 to each household in tribal district South Wa­ziristan.

A meeting of the committee on was held here on Thurs­day with Senator Hilal-ur-Reh­man in the chair. The meeting was attended by Senator Sania Nishter, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Dost Muham­mad Khan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Syed Muham­mad Sabir Shah, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Sates and Frontier Regions, Depart­ment of Finance Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Home Department Khyber Pakhtukhwa along with all concerned.

While being briefed by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Set­tlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding put­ting curbs on the survey of damaged houses and non-pay­ment of Rs400,000 to each household in tribal district South Waziristan, the commit­tee took strong notice of the delay and stressed the need to expedite all matters relat­ed to payments at the earliest. While being probed about the reason for delays, the commit­tee was informed that bureau­cratic hiccups were the main reason for this and that a req­uisition worth Rs65 billion has been submitted, yet action is awaited to-date. The commit­tee was informed that no au­dit has been conducted since the merger. Members assert­ed that government priorities were completely unjustified and all loopholes in the system must be removed. The com­mittee was of the view that a summary regarding the survey will be sent on its behalf to the Chief Minister.

Discussing the change of sta­tus of Type-D Hospital to a Ru­ral Health Centre (RHC), the committee took notice of the unavailability of staff on a reg­ular basis. It asserted that min­imum staff of a Basic Health Unit (BHU) had been deployed, however, no one was found on premises. The committee di­rected the Secretary, Depart­ment of Health Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa to visit the Health Unit within a week and issue a show-cause notice to all those who are absent.

While being briefed by the Finance and Revenue Depart­ment regarding demarcation of boundaries of tribal district South Waziristan and alloca­tion of funds for establishment of headquarter and line de­partment offices for newly cre­ated districts, the committee stressed the need to curtail any notification unless proper de­marcation of the area is com­pleted. A letter will be written to the Chief Secretary by the committee in this regard.

Discussing issues of non-ab­sorption of large numbers of Levies and Khasadars Force of ex-FATA in Khyber-Pakhtunkh­wa, non-payment of salaries to police personnel of tribal dis­trict South Waziristan and de­tails of ghost police personnel of merged areas that are ab­sent from duty, the commit­tee was provided details of the same by Additional IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Home Department. A final document will be shared with the com­mittee after reconciling the de­tails presented by both offices.