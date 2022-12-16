ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday took strong notice of the delay in the survey of damaged houses and non-payment of Rs400,000 to each household in tribal district South Waziristan.
A meeting of the committee on was held here on Thursday with Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman in the chair. The meeting was attended by Senator Sania Nishter, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Sates and Frontier Regions, Department of Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Home Department Khyber Pakhtukhwa along with all concerned.
While being briefed by the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding putting curbs on the survey of damaged houses and non-payment of Rs400,000 to each household in tribal district South Waziristan, the committee took strong notice of the delay and stressed the need to expedite all matters related to payments at the earliest. While being probed about the reason for delays, the committee was informed that bureaucratic hiccups were the main reason for this and that a requisition worth Rs65 billion has been submitted, yet action is awaited to-date. The committee was informed that no audit has been conducted since the merger. Members asserted that government priorities were completely unjustified and all loopholes in the system must be removed. The committee was of the view that a summary regarding the survey will be sent on its behalf to the Chief Minister.
Discussing the change of status of Type-D Hospital to a Rural Health Centre (RHC), the committee took notice of the unavailability of staff on a regular basis. It asserted that minimum staff of a Basic Health Unit (BHU) had been deployed, however, no one was found on premises. The committee directed the Secretary, Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to visit the Health Unit within a week and issue a show-cause notice to all those who are absent.
While being briefed by the Finance and Revenue Department regarding demarcation of boundaries of tribal district South Waziristan and allocation of funds for establishment of headquarter and line department offices for newly created districts, the committee stressed the need to curtail any notification unless proper demarcation of the area is completed. A letter will be written to the Chief Secretary by the committee in this regard.
Discussing issues of non-absorption of large numbers of Levies and Khasadars Force of ex-FATA in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, non-payment of salaries to police personnel of tribal district South Waziristan and details of ghost police personnel of merged areas that are absent from duty, the committee was provided details of the same by Additional IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Home Department. A final document will be shared with the committee after reconciling the details presented by both offices.