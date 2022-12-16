Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Shariat Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to establish a Child Protec­tion Unit for the welfare of eunuch (Khwaja Sira) children. The court con­stituted a committee un­der the chairmanship of Head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurd Khan to prepare SOPs for the said unit. Dr. Amjad Saqib Raza and Chairperson Nation­al Human Rights Commis­sion Nadeem Kashish had been appointed as mem­bers of the body. The com­mittee would submit its re­port to the court within 24 days after preparing the SOPs. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till January 10.