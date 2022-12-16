Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh cabinet on Thursday approved an increase in the salaries of the doctors at the directions of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, says in media reports.

Secretary Finance briefed the cabinet members about the issue. In the briefing, the secretary said that the federal health and KP health ministries have increased the salaries of the doctors.

The increase in salaries will put an additional burden of Rs1.60 billion on the provincial exchequer. The cabinet members after getting the briefing gave approval to the increase in the salaries of postgraduate, house job doctors. The salary of postgraduate doctors has been fixed at Rs100,400 per month from Rs73,000.

The doctors doing house jobs in Sindh will get Rs69,000 monthly pay from earlier Rs40,000.

Earlier, Sindh doctors and paramedical staff boycotted OPDs against the non-provision of health risk allowance to them.

The Sindh government’s decision to end health risk allowance in the wake of Covid pandemic sparked protests at the government hospitals of the province.