KARACHI-Sindh government has notified establishment of Commission for the Protection of Journalists and other Media Practitioners (CPJMP) under the Sindh protection of journalists and other media practitioners Act, 2021.

The Sindh government has appointed former judge of Sindh High Court Justice (retd) Rasheed A Razvi as chairperson. Secretaries of information department, home department, law and human rights departments were appointed as ex-officio members of the commission.

Nine other non-official members were also appointed to the commission which included two MPAs Shazia Umar and Syeda Marvi Faseeh from Sindh Assembly, Faheem Siddiqui from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Kazi Asad Abid from All Pakistan Newspaper Society, Dr. Jabbar Khattak from Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors, Mohammad Athar Kazi from Pakistan Broadcasters Association, Ayaz Hussain Tunio from Sindh Bar Council, Professor Tauseef Ahmed Khan from Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Ghulam Fariduddin from All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation. The chairperson and non-official members of the commission shall hold office for a period as provided under section 10 and 8 of the Act respectively.