Share:

Gross domestic product (GDP) or the total monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within the country’s borders, plays the most effective role in enhancing the country’s economy. As Pakistan’s GDP in the year 2021 was around 346.3 billion USD. According to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts’ expectations, in 2022, Pakistan’s GDP is expected to reach 350.00 billion USD. However, there’s is just a little difference between GDP of 2021-22.

In order to fasten GDP along with economy of the country, authorities must form policies that encourage savings and technological changes like tax credits for research and development. Through quality reforms country can step towards progress.

ZAINAB ALIAHMED,

Turbat.