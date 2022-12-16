Share:

QUETTA - Vice Chancellor of University of Uni­versity (UoB) Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman on Thursday said the aca­demia and the management of the University were playing their impor­tant role for its development.

He expressed these views while addressing at a oath taking cer­emony of Balochistan University’s Officer Association organized at the UoB Auditorium. The Vice-Chan­cellor formally administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet and congratulated the new office bearers comprising on Dr. Ainud­din Agha, newly elected Chairman Nazir Lahri, General Secretary Ni­matullah Kakar, Jamia Professor Babark Khan, University Employ­ees Association President Shah Ali Bugti. A large number of teachers, officers and employees were pres­ent on the occasion.

The VC said that we would utilize our energies for improvement and success of the University, because teamwork and effective human resources were indispensable for the development of any organiza­tion. He said that the University of Balochistan was an important edu­cational institution and thousands of students were acquiring higher education from the University and future generations would depend on it. He said that all possible steps would be taken to solve the prob­lems of the officers of the University and measures would be taken to highlight the consulting skills of the officers and their welfare.