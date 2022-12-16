LAHORE - A terrorist involved in the martyrdom of 36 innocent people during the Rawalpindi suicide blast was arrested.
According to the spokesman, the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) foiled the terror plan in Rawalpindi and arrested an alleged terrorist ý most wanted by the police in Rawalpindi blast.
He said that the CTD Punjab received information from confidential sources that the accused wanted to target specific targets through terrorist activities in different areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, on which CTD Punjab took immediate action and arrested the alleged terrorist on the spot with explosives, four detonators and safety fuses.
According to the preliminary investigation, the arrested alleged terrorist Akmal belongs to a banned organization and he was the facilitator in the suicide attack outside the National Bank Shalimar Plaza area of Civil Line Police Station Rawalpindi in 2009, he said and added that a total 36 people were killed and 52 were injured in that attack.
The spokesman added that two of the accused’s accomplices were convicted by the court and are still in jail, while the accused fled abroad after the incident.