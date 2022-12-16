Share:

LAHORE - A terrorist involved in the martyr­dom of 36 innocent people during the Rawalpindi suicide blast was arrested.

According to the spokesman, the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) foiled the terror plan in Rawal­pindi and arrested an alleged terrorist ý most wanted by the police in Rawal­pindi blast.

He said that the CTD Punjab received information from confidential sources that the accused wanted to target spe­cific targets through terrorist activi­ties in different areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad, on which CTD Punjab took immediate action and arrested the al­leged terrorist on the spot with explo­sives, four detonators and safety fuses.

According to the preliminary inves­tigation, the arrested alleged terror­ist Akmal belongs to a banned orga­nization and he was the facilitator in the suicide attack outside the National Bank Shalimar Plaza area of Civil Line Police Station Rawalpindi in 2009, he said and added that a total 36 people were killed and 52 were injured in that attack.

The spokesman added that two of the accused’s accomplices were con­victed by the court and are still in jail, while the accused fled abroad after the incident.