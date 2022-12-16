Share:

Rejecting recent reduction in POL prices by the federal government, the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF) on Fiday demanded Rs50 per lite reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

According to a spokesman, the coalition government had disappointed the nation as it failed to provide relief to the [inflation-hit] people in the last eight months.

He said high POL prices had badly affected their businesses thropughout the country, adding the government should reduce the number of ministers and advisers to pass on financial relief to the nation.