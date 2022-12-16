Share:

KHANEWAL - Four persons, including a couple, their minor son and a teenage boy were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car and they were run over by a trailer on Kabirwala-Jhang road on Thursday. According to police, Rab Nawaz, 24 was taking his wife Samina, 22, son Hassan Raza, 6, and a boy Saqlain s/o Ajmal by a motorcycle when it was hit by a car at Qata’a Habib Shah. When the motor­cycle and riders fell on the road, suddenly a trailer appeared and passed over them, causing their deaths on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Kabirwala. Mean­while, Additional Inspec­tor General Police (AIGP) South Dr Ehsan Sadiq took serious notice of the ac­cident and ordered DPO Khanewal to arrest the ac­cused at the earliest.