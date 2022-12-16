Share:

LONDON-UK nurses on Thursday staged an unprecedented one-day strike in a fight for better wages and working conditions, despite warnings patients could be put at risk.

Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland stopped work from 0800 to 2000 GMT after rejecting a pay deal. The RCN’s industrial action -- the first in its 106-year history -- is part of a surging wave of stoppages by public and private sector employees as spiralling inflation outstrips wages growth. Outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, nurses on picket lines chanted slogans and held aloft placards urging “Pay us our worth” and “It’s time to pay nursing staff fairly”.

They were joined by England’s chief nursing officer Ruth May, according to The Times. At Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, northwest England, one nurse said striking was “the only way we can put our point across”.

“The public need to understand the pressures that everyone’s under,” said Pamela Jones, who has been a nurse for 32 years.

“You’ve only go to come to A&E (accident and emergency) to see the queues, there’s no beds.”

Another staff nurse, Kelly Hopkins, added: “There are more and more nurses using the food bank, which is just not acceptable.

“They’re coming in cold, they’re going without good food to feed their children. It’s just crazy.”