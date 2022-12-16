Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday.

At the meeting, Antonio Guterres reaffirmed full support and cooperation to Pakistan for the ongoing humanitarian relief work and long-term recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas.

Speaking to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in New York, he said Pakistan’s resilient reconstruction and success of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held in Geneva on the 9th of next month is his top priority.

In a tweet on Friday, the foreign minister conveyed his appreciation to the secretary general for his solidarity with and call for massive support to Pakistan in the wake of the devastating floods in the country, and for co-hosting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan.

The foreign minister further sought the secretary general’s continued cooperation to secure the participation of key donors, development institutions and the private sector in the pledging conference and to encourage them to support Pakistan’s comprehensive plan and specific project proposals.

The UN SG also appreciated the foreign minister’s timely initiative to convene special ministerial conference of the G-77 and China to build a unified and comprehensive strategy to overcome immediate challenges facing the developing countries.