KARACHI - Street criminals killed a budding Engineer near Karachi’s NED University for resisting a robbery attempt. According to details, an Engineering student Bilal, aged 21, was killed by street criminals who wanted to rob him of his cellphone and other belongings but as the youngster tried to resist the robbery, the robbers shot at him, killing him on the spot. Bilal tried to hit the robbers with a chair as he was with his friends at a tea-spot near the university. The victim was a final-year student doing petroleum engineering at NED University of Engineering and Technology. According to police officials, the robbers fired two bullets at Bilal, one in the chest and one in the leg. The bullet shells were also found at the incident place.