Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US Central Com­mand (Centcom) Commander Gener­al Michael E Kuril­la on Thursday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the Pa­kistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Matters of mutual interest and regional security situ­ation were discussed during the meeting, the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) said. General Kurilla also lauded Pakistan Army for its efforts in the war on terror.

Earlier, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

A US delegation will also visit Torkham to­day, the ISPR said.