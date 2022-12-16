ISLAMABAD - The US Central Command (Centcom) Commander General Michael E Kurilla on Thursday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. Matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. General Kurilla also lauded Pakistan Army for its efforts in the war on terror.
Earlier, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.
A US delegation will also visit Torkham today, the ISPR said.