A special court in the federal capital on Friday once again delayed the announcement of verdict on a post-arrest bail plea by PTI Senator Azam Swati in the controversial tweets case.

The verdict was delayed as Azam Khan is yet to assume charge as special judge central Islamabad. Swati’s counsel Babar Awan and special prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the court but they have to return without any proceedings.

The special court is likely to announce the verdict next week as the case has been adjourned till Dec 19.

Judge Azam Khan’s predecessor Judge Raja Asif reserved the verdict on Mr Swati’s bail plea in October last. However, he was transferred to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier this week.

A day earlier, a district and session court in Islamabad approved a 14-day extension in judicial remand of the PTI Senator, hours after he was shifted to Islamabad after cases against him in Sindh disposed off as ineffective.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) conducted hearing on plea of the PTI senator’s son against registration of cases against his father. After hearing arguments, the SHC ordered the provincial authorities that no more cases should be registered against Mr Swati.