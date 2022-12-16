Share:

Women are an important component of society. Let’s assist our women to accomplish their dreams and achieve their goals. Empowered women can transform our society and bring it on a progressive track making it beneficial for our generations. We need to take certain steps as a society to help women reach their true potential. 48.5 % of the population of Pakistan is female; that’s a huge chunk and if a segment that large is left backwards or downtrodden will be a major contributor to the downfall of any society. Starting with education, justice and health women need assistance and support in many facets of life in the different roles they play in our society.

Women need to be given more leadership roles as they can prove to be good decision-makers and analytical thinkers, they have also the mettle to be great multi-taskers.

AAA Associates is a socially responsible, progressive and diverse organization, always at the forefront to equip our society for advancement, and contribute to our country’s progress. It provides a huge opportunity to enhance the workforce. AAA Associates ensures the availability of amazing opportunities and avenues for women, and creates a positive and thriving environment for them to grow their careers. We need to provide more job opportunities to women to offer them suitable career advancement choices.

Investing in the entrepreneurial, executive, managerial and lead roles for women in organizations can mould the workspace into a positive, refined and evolved one. Good compensation, equal pay and promotion possibilities must not be a far-fetched dream but an immediate realisation of it.

Mentoring prospects for women, for both personal and professional development, and ensuring that the process is transparent, effective and yielding greater returns need to be a priority of our organizations. Ensuring female representation and a permanent seat at ‘the table’ so that they don’t have to push their way to ‘lean in’ is the way to go for modern organisations. A business and the community are headed on the right track if they adopt and inspire to provide a culture of gender diversity in the workforce by keeping merit a preference with fair wages and experience circumstances available for both men and women.

MARYAM NAWAZ KAYANI,

Islamabad.